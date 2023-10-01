Jungkook gets exceptionally chatty during live, addresses haters, losing his innocence: ‘I like alcohol'

Jungkook had a long chat session with his fans and talked about a range of topics. He addressed his haters and fans and even talking about not being so ‘innocent’ anymore. (Also read: BTS' Jungkook reveals his solo album will release by end of 2023, excited fans say ‘It'll be a masterpiece')

Jungkook wants to let everyone know that he is 26 now and knows 'everything'.

In a listening party by Stationhead, Jungkook spoke about his BTS bandmates and said that he is looking forward to performing on stage with them once again. Jimin, Suga and J-Hope are currently completing their military duty, mandatory for all South Korean men. Operations for BTS as a group have been suspended due to it until 2025.

'Don't like the haters'

Jungkook also talked about those who try to pull him down. Reading a comment from someone who mentioned they wanted to try other K-pop groups, Jungkook said, “You want to try other groups? Haha it's your freedom! But I don't care too much about that.. I just work hard for those cheering me on! So I don't care too much about that~ even like when people write hate comments I'm grateful because that means they have that time for me. I'm thankful to them. But of course I don't like them. I can not like them too right! Of course I don't like the people who write bad about me. Just for those who cheer me on, I'm just going to work and live hard for you all! I am confident that I will not change like that. Until my knees give up and my voice doesn't come out, until what I can do, and I receive so much strength from you guys so I will live hard! Anyway I'm always grateful!"

Jungkook's guarantee for Army

He then talked about how proud he is of the Army. “I'm able to be where I am now thanks to you guys and grow and have a goal and live hard so I'm not just a artist! I'm an artist who is together with ARMY! I always want to say where I am up till now is because of ARMYs because that's right! If Armys suddenly forgot about my existence or disappeared within a night, then what am I? ”I'm proud of you" Nooo, it's the opposite! I'm proud of ARMYs! As time goes by and we get old and such, and unexpected things could happen but as much as I can, I will do things for ARMY so don't worry too much! There won't be a change in my heart, I can guarantee that," he said.

I like alcohol

Jungkook also let everyone know that he isn't a kid anymore and knows more than what most fans think. “I'm not very innocent everyone, I know everything, and I'm 26 years old now! Isn't it weirder to be innocent. I like alcohol, I play hard when I play, and work hard when I work,” he said.

Jungkook released his song 3D in collaboration with Jack Harlow on Friday.

