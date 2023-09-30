BTS' Jungkook reveals his solo album will release by end of 2023, excited fans say ‘It'll be a masterpiece'

BTS member Jungkook is flying high after the success of his back-to-back singles. But, that's not it. The singer now told Audacy that he will also be treating fans to a solo album soon. He recently released a single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow after the massive success of his track, Seven with American rapper Latto. Also read: BTS' Jungkook reveals Suga and RM's reaction to single 3D BTS' Jungkook to release a solo album this year.

Jungkook on his solo album

Talking about his much-awaited solo album, Jungkook recently shared insight into his 2023 plans. In an interview, Jungkook announced the news of his awaited yet untitled album. When the host asked him, “What is next for you looking to the end of 2023?” he told Audacy, “My solo album... My solo album is on its way.”

However, this is not the first time that Jungkook talked about his upcoming album. During his appearance on Suga's drinking show, Suchwita, the golden maknae had said, “After the single, I have another single. And then I'll be releasing a small mini album by November.”

Fans excited for Jungkook solo album

The new update regarding the upcoming album has left his fans, aka BTS ARMY, even more happy. Reacting to the news, a user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “It's gonna shake the industry.” “I am just grateful that he'll release his album by Nov and not Oct... because a lot of K-artists will have a comeback next month including LYW,” added another. Someone also said, “OMG. All hands on deck. Army so excited 2 songs and we are so happy shocked and what not . An album. Can’t wait what new surprises we will have for different songs,” posted yet another.

Jungkook's new single 3D

Jungkook latest outing, 3D released on Friday. The four-minute-long video is directed by Drew Kirsch who is well known for collaborating with singer Taylor Swift. Previously, Drew and Jungkook have worked together on Charlie Puth’s track Left and Right.

Jungkook recently shared the reaction of his group mates after the release of 3D. In an interview, he was asked which of his group members had heard 3D. He told consequence.net, “Suga, and RM.” “They said I’m a true pop star,” he further revealed their reactions.

BTS consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jungkook is the youngest member of all. Together they debuted in 2013. Currently, Jin, Suga and J-Hope are enlisted in the military and others will be joining too. They are scheduled to reunite as a group in 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail