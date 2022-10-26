Jungkook greets fans, makes hearts melt while shooting in Qatar; BTS ARMY calls him 'Aladdin'. Watch

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, recently travelled to Qatar for his work commitments. After reaching the country, several pictures and videos of Jungkook arriving at shoot locations, dancing and interacting with people emerged online. In a video, posted on Instagram, fans cheered for him as he arrived at a venue. (Also Read | BTS ARMY reacts as Jungkook sports specs while flying out of Seoul)

The singer, while walking, smiled and made heart gestures with his hands at the BTS ARMY. Jungkook also placed his hand on his chest and bowed before entering the venue. In another clip, a few fans called his name and he also waved at them. In a photo, Jungkook smiled and folded his hands at the BTS ARMY.

In several pictures, Jungkook stood on a street and many fans said that the singer is in Doha. He was also seen jumping and dancing with several people. Another clip emerged of the singer riding a cart with a few persons. Jungkook kept on waving at fans and the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. After getting off the cart, he again waved at the people before getting inside his car.

Many BTS ARMY shared posts of the singer on social media platforms. A person wrote, "My Aladdin prince." Another fan said, "Jungkook is so loved. The way he is smiling back to ARMYs, waving and sending hearts to them in the video clips shared make me so happy." A BTS ARMY shared, "Long live our Baby Highness. Our Prince Charming from Busan." A comment also read, "He is a prince. He is beautiful and talented, humble and loving."

"Jungkook probably tired from working the whole day but he didn’t stop waving goodbye to fans even if he was already inside the car… the sweetest... also the security is no joke as they should," wrote a person on Instagram.

Jungkook was spotted at the Seoul airport on Monday as he bowed, waved and made finger hearts at his fans. He wore a black sweatshirt, dark grey pants and slippers. He also wore glasses and had a mask on his face. The singer carried a beverage and a bag with him. His travel comes just a week after BTS agency BigHit Music announced that the group will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law.

The announcement effectively ended the debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. As per the agency, at first, Jin will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake the required steps. The six other BTS members also plan to serve in the military and are “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

