Jungkook to perform Dreamers at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony; BTS singer unveils release date of music video

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, will perform Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Taking to the global fandom platform Weverse on Saturday, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a statement giving details of Jungkook's performance. (Also Read | RUN BTS challenge: Jungkook shows his cool moves from Qatar, shirtless V teases fans)

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS Jungkook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers."

It also added, "[Opening Ceremony Information] - Time> 17:40 PM - 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 - 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you."

Taking to its official Twitter account, BTS also shared an update about the music video of Dreamers. It wrote, "Dreamers' MV Release 2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA's Official YT Channel.

Jungkook also shared a new poster of Dreamers. On Twitter, he wrote, "Dreamers 2022. 11. 20. 2PM KST | 12AM ET #Dreamers2022 #FIFAWorldCup #JungKook." In the poster, Jungkook looked at the camera as several lights were seen around him. He wore a navy blue jacket under a black leather jacket and pants.

Reacting to the posts, a fan wrote, "Jungkook’s song for the world cup is called dreamers omgggg lets goo." "We'll absolutely wait and watch for Jungkook's performance!!! So proud of him!" said another ARMY. A tweet read, "FIFAKOOK is coming I'm so excited." "OMG we getting a music video too of dreamers soundtrack, I'm so excited," said another person. "I just love him so much. Can't wait to see you and listen to the song," tweeted another person.

Jungkook recently travelled to Qatar and was seen shooting on the streets of a city. In several pictures and videos, shared on social media platforms, the singer waved at fans and also greeted them. A recent video also showed him grooving to RUN BTS song inside his hotel in Qatar.

