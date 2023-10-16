Jungkook's Golden tracklist revealed, features Major Lazer, DJ Snake and more

The tracklist for BTS star Jungkook's upcoming solo debut album was released by Big Hit Entertainment on October 15. The album has an all-English tracklist and features artists like Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and more. It also involves the two artists - Latto and Jack Harlow, who featured in the singles ‘Seven’ and ‘3D’. About the album, Big Hit Entertainment earlier said, “Inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, both as a member of BTS and as a solo artist, fans can look forward to Jungkook delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of ‘GOLDEN.’”

Jungkook unveils tracklist for 'Golden'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ MORE: Jungkook's Seven becomes fastest song to surpass 900M streams on Spotify

According to the tracklist, the album has 11 songs -

‘3D’ (featuring Jack Harlow) ‘Closer to You’ (featuring Major Lazer) ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto) - Explicit version ‘Standing Next To You’ ‘Yes or No’ ‘Please don't change’ (featuring DJ Snake) ‘Hate You’ ‘Somebody’ ‘Too Sad to Dance’ ‘Shot Glass of Tears’ ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto) - Clean version

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only a few days ago, Jungkook himself teased his fans about his upcoming solo album during a live session, saying, “My solo album is on its way.” The album is set to release on November 3. In addition to the collaborations mentioned in the tracklist, ‘Golden’ will also feature Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. Jungkook will soon perform some of his tracks from ‘Golden’ live in Seoul. The show is expected on November 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON