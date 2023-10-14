Jungkook's Seven becomes fastest song to surpass 900M streams on Spotify

BTS star Jungkook makes history with his debut single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, as it breaks Spotify's record for ‘Fastest Song to Surpass 900 million Streams’. ‘Seven’ hit the 900 million mark in just 92 days, breaking the previous record of 93 days for Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’. The song is part of Jungkook's debut solo album ‘Golden’ slated for a November 3 release. Back in July, the official music video for ‘Seven’ was released on YouTube.

Jungkook's debut single 'Seven' makes history(Instagram)

The Korean singer's debut single hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and the Global 200. His new single ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow reached 100 million streams on Spotify the same day. K-pop fans are buzzing with excitement as the ‘Golden’ has already surpassed 1 billion streams in total ahead of its release. Social media users are heartily congratulating the singer for his accomplishments as he was spotted leaving for Budapest prior to the big release. It is rumoured that the singer has planned on something big in Europe.

While Jungkook is trending on social media, an X user praised the singer's efforts for his album 'Golden' and revealed he boarded nine flights in just six weeks.

Back in July, while talking about his debut solo album, Jungkook revealed that it was too early to “mention anything.” On October 3, Big Hit Music announced the 11-track album including the singles ‘Seven’ and ‘3D’. However, the full list of songs is not released yet. ‘Golden’ is a tribute to the singer's “golden moments” as a solo artist. Moreover, ‘Seven’ also debuted at number three on the UK singles chart, which set the record for highest-debuting single by a solo Korean act in history.

