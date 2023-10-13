News / Entertainment / Music / Jungkook leaves fans floored with this gesture, BTS ARMY calls him ‘father of K-pop industry’

Jungkook leaves fans floored with this gesture, BTS ARMY calls him ‘father of K-pop industry’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 13, 2023 01:48 PM IST

BTS' Jungkook will appear on Music Bank. Now, his loving gesture has won their hearts yet again.

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, on Friday, stepped out of home as he arrived for a recording for Music Bank. Many videos and pictures of the singer emerged online as he was seen outside the venue. (Also Read | Jungkook misses J-Hope, says 'don't get sick, if you get hurt, so do I'; showers love on BTS ARMY)

BTS' Jungkook wore a grey outfit.

Jungkook follows photographer's instruction, in awe of BTS ARMY

In a clip shared by a fan account @ainanazriii on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jungkook was seen bowing, smiling and giving a flying kiss as he looked at the camera. As per the fan, Jungkook followed a sign that was hung on the camera. It apparently asked Jungkook to give a hand kiss.

In another video, fans were seen gathered near the venue in huge numbers. The BTS singer, in appreciation, stood on the footboard of his car, gave a surprised look and waved at the people as he gave a big smile.

Jungkook makes hearts with fans

However, a video that floored the BTS ARMY was of Jungkook leaving the venue in his car but not before a sweet gesture. As fans made half-hand hearts, Jungkook rolled down his window, extended his hand and made a full heart with them. The video was shared by X user @lixoveil with the caption, "Jungkook gave hearts to his fans as he left work."

BTS ARMY reacts to Jungkook's gesture

Reacting to the videos, a fan wrote, "Why is he so sweet I can’t with him." Another person said, "C'mon he is soooo adorable." A comment read, “Omg Jungkook is so loved. And he gives love so freely. Father of K-pop industry.”

An X user commented, "Woah this much crowd I've never seen for a prerecording..even the reporters kept saying it's huge." A person tweeted, "OMG! Look at the crowd he is really a darling, Korea's it boy, the global pop superstar." "He completed many half hearts of fans … JUNGKOOK is truly the best!" read another comment.

