Jungkook leaves fans floored with this gesture, BTS ARMY calls him ‘father of K-pop industry’

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, on Friday, stepped out of home as he arrived for a recording for Music Bank. Many videos and pictures of the singer emerged online as he was seen outside the venue. (Also Read | Jungkook misses J-Hope, says 'don't get sick, if you get hurt, so do I'; showers love on BTS ARMY) BTS' Jungkook wore a grey outfit.

Jungkook follows photographer's instruction, in awe of BTS ARMY

In a clip shared by a fan account @ainanazriii on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jungkook was seen bowing, smiling and giving a flying kiss as he looked at the camera. As per the fan, Jungkook followed a sign that was hung on the camera. It apparently asked Jungkook to give a hand kiss.

In another video, fans were seen gathered near the venue in huge numbers. The BTS singer, in appreciation, stood on the footboard of his car, gave a surprised look and waved at the people as he gave a big smile.

Jungkook makes hearts with fans

However, a video that floored the BTS ARMY was of Jungkook leaving the venue in his car but not before a sweet gesture. As fans made half-hand hearts, Jungkook rolled down his window, extended his hand and made a full heart with them. The video was shared by X user @lixoveil with the caption, "Jungkook gave hearts to his fans as he left work."

BTS ARMY reacts to Jungkook's gesture

Reacting to the videos, a fan wrote, "Why is he so sweet I can’t with him." Another person said, "C'mon he is soooo adorable." A comment read, “Omg Jungkook is so loved. And he gives love so freely. Father of K-pop industry.”

An X user commented, "Woah this much crowd I've never seen for a prerecording..even the reporters kept saying it's huge." A person tweeted, "OMG! Look at the crowd he is really a darling, Korea's it boy, the global pop superstar." "He completed many half hearts of fans … JUNGKOOK is truly the best!" read another comment.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON