Justin Bieber snaps at a 'grandpa' who showed concern about his well-being: ‘Worry about yourself’

Singer Justin Bieber is pushing back against the swirling rumours about his mental health and well-being. The singer, whose health and marriage to Hailey Bieber have been under scrutiny lately, has clapped back at all the online speculation. Also read: Amid backlash following remarks about his wife Hailey, Justin Bieber reacts to mean comments: 'The audacity' Justin Bieber is married to Hailey, with whom he shares a son. (AFP)

Justin Bieber hits back

On May 21, a meme account shared a screenshot of a text message from somebody called “Grandpa”, who wrote, “I am worried about Justin Bieber (sic)”. A day later, the same person wrote again, “There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.” A message reading “We all are” accompanied the photo that emerged on social media.

And Bieber wasn’t amused and clapped back with a four-word response. In an Instagram post shared by the account Comments by Celebs on Tuesday, June 10, the Canadian singer had commented on the comment. Bieber, 31, replied, "Worry about yourself gramps”.

Screenshot of Justin's response.

Some fans reacted by backing up the pop star. “If you’re not worried, I’m not worried Mr. Bieber ily,” one commented, while another remarked, “TELL EM KINGGGG”. However, many comments echoed growing concern and worry for Bieber. “We all are grandpa, we all are,” wrote one, with another writing, “Swear I be feeling this way too, check on Justin”.

Concerns around Justin Bieber’s health

The comment on Instagram comes amid a series of cryptic social media posts shared by Bieber and growing concerns for his mental health. In recent months, the Peaches hitmaker, who has been married to his wife, Hailey Bieber, since 2018, has shared cryptic posts, often expressing his thoughts on love.

Recently, he penned a message sharing he was “tired of transactional relationships”. "If I have to do something to be loved... That’s not love," he wrote on his Instagram Story on June 8. In February, he was spotted behaving oddly at his wife Hailey’s Rhode pop-up event, sparking an initial flurry of concern. At that time, his representative denied rumours of drug use and slammed them as “negative, salacious, and harmful”.