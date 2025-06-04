Amid backlash following remarks about his wife Hailey, Justin Bieber reacts to mean comments: 'The audacity'

In the wake of backlash over his comments regarding his wife Hailey Bieber's Vogue cover appearance, singer Justin Bieber has criticised people who tell others what they “should or shouldn’t have". Also read: Justin Bieber told Hailey she will ‘never be on the cover of Vogue’ after ‘huge fight’; fans confused by his confession Justin Bieber and Hailey have been married since 2018 and have a son together. (Instagram/ Hailey Bieber )

Justin hits back

On Tuesday (June 3), the pop star took to Instagram to share another cryptic post slamming the "the audacity" of "telling other humans they deserve something." "Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids," the post, which appeared on a purple backdrop, began.

He continued, “Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have... The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve."

Justin did not specify to whom he was referring in the post, but it reminded fans of the backlash he got for his comment on his wife Hailey after she appeared on the May 2025 Vogue cover.

Last month, Justin was accused of stealing his wife’s thunder amid ongoing speculation of marital troubles. It all began when he revealed what he had told Hailey through a post on Instagram.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean,” Justin wrote in a post that was meant to celebrate Hailey’s milestone, adding, “I think as we mature we realise that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection.”

Fans criticised him, calling him an “unsupportive partner”. Following that, Justin edited his caption.

Fans react

Fans weren't impressed with Justin's latest post, with some even urging him to take a break from social media. A person said, “God told me you need a social media break."

“Brother, didn’t you tell your wife she could never be on the cover of Vogue?" one fan referenced his recent admission about a fight he had with his wife, with another mentioning, “Justin. You told Hailey she couldn’t be on a cover of Vogue, isn’t that telling her she couldn’t have something?"

“Justin you need some therapy bro,” one concerned fan shared, with one writing, “You clearly have issues. Go get some help”. “But… to respect your spouse is a must,” one comment read. One fan asserted, “you deserve a social media break”.

Justin's latest social media post comes amid growing concerns over his mental health following several vulnerable social media posts from the singer. His recent Instagram posts have included messages about his "anger issues", having "nothing to prove”, feeling "unworthy”, and a cryptic post about letting "go of hate by first acknowledging it's there”.