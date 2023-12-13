Kanye West sports KKK-style 'hate’ outfit at Vultures album party in Miami, sparks controversy

Kanye West, never one to shy away from controversy, took it to a whole new level during his ‘Vultures Rave’ album listening party in Miami. Draped in an all-black ensemble, the rapper donned a pointed black hood eerily reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan's attire, sending shockwaves through the music world and igniting fiery social media backlash.

FILE -Outrage erupts as Kanye West sports Klan-like hood at 'Vultures Rave' album launch (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

This isn't the first time West has flirted with Klan imagery. His 2013 music video for ‘Black Skinhead’ opens with a chilling visual of three of those very hoods, foreshadowing the disturbing motif. However, wearing the symbol of hate and terror on stage in front of a live audience crossed a line many were not prepared to tolerate.

While the 42-year-old rapper entertained the crowd with tracks from the upcoming album, including a Backstreet Boys-infused ‘Everybody’ and a Nicki Minaj collaboration ‘New Body,’ the spotlight remained firmly fixed on his headwear. His daughter North's appearance on stage to rap a verse only added to the unsettling spectacle.

Fans took to social media in droves, their outrage palpable

“Kanye wearing a KKK hood and Black people are sitting idly by. F**k him and his music bro,” one user wrote, reflecting the frustration of many.

Others questioned the silence of those present, while some pointed to West's history of offensive remarks, including alleged antisemitic statements and his reported admiration for Hitler.

This latest stunt comes on the heels of a turbulent period for the rapper. In October, a New York Times expose detailed disturbing claims about his fixation on Hitler and Jews, including allegations of demanding an Adidas manager "kiss a portrait of Hitler every day" and expressing admiration for the Nazi leader's propaganda tactics. Additionally, West supposedly drew a swastika to convey his dissatisfaction with the design.

On the album's title track, 'Vultures', featuring Ty Dolla rhyming, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch.”

Whether ‘Vultures’ soars or crashes under the weight of its creator's actions remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Kanye West has once again successfully managed to capture headlines, but this time, at a terrifying and unacceptable cost.

