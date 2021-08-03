Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh enjoy 'yummy homemade' food, singer thanks Daler Mehndi for lavish dinner, watch

Singer Mika Singh took to Instagram to share a video from a dinner hosted by his brother and noted singer Daler Mehndi. The video also featured comedian Kapil Sharma and Daler's son, Gurdeep Mehndi.

Sharing it, Mika wrote: "Having a yummy homemade with @dalermehndikingofpop @kapilsharma @gurdeepmehndi #aajkiparty @dalermehndikingofpop ki taraf se thank you @gurdeepmehndi and @nikkimehndi Bhabi for the amazing food."

As the camera panned across the spacious room, seen on the table were Daler, Mika Singh and Gurpreet and few others. As they eat and interact with each other, Kapil walked in with a glass of water. The song Hum Hain Aur Unki Khushi Hai played in the background.

Kapil Sharma is all set to be back on the television with the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian had shared a picture of all the cast members vaccinated against Covid-19, but conspicuous in her absence was Sumona Chakravarti. Included in the picture were Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lahiri and Kapil.

More recently, he shared a teaser featuring his cast members, him and Archana Puran Singh.

Mika Singh was recently in the news when his car broke down in July amid Mumbai rains. Many people came forward to help the singer. Prior to that, he had been involved in a verbal spat with self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan.

More recently, he had commented after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was taken into judicial custody for his alleged involvement in a porn case.

The singer had shared his thoughts while interacting with the paparazzi in Mumbai in July. He had said that Raj was a nice guy and that while he had no idea about the app in question, he had seen one of his other apps.

"Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (Whatever happens, will be for the good. I don't have much knowledge about his app. I have seen one of his apps and that was simple, wasn't anything in it)," he had said.