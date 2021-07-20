Mika Singh says he's seen one of Raj Kundra's apps: 'Zyada kuch tha nahi'

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night for alleged involvement in the creation and publication of porn films via online apps. While the businessman, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, has been named the 'key conspirator' by the police investigating the case, Mika Singh has now revealed he has seen one of Raj's apps.

The singer shared his reaction while talking to the paparazzi in Mumbai. Mika Singh dubbed Raj Kundra as a 'nice guy' and added that while he doesn't have much knowledge about the app in question, he has seen one of Raj's other apps.

"Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (Whatever happens, will be for the good. I don't have much knowledge about his app. I have seen one of his apps and that was simple, wasn't anything in it)," he said.

"I think he's a nice guy, Raj Kundra. Ab dekhte hai kya sach hai aur kya jhoot hai jo court hi bata sakta hai. (The court will decide what's right and what's wrong)," Mika added.

Also read: Poonam Pandey reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest, says ‘can’t imagine what Shilpa Shetty must be going through’

Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.