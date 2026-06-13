Katy Perry, Lisa, Future bring the star power at star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 USA opening ceremony in Los Angeles
The United States' edition of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony was a star-studded affair with Lisa, Katy Perry, and Future taking the stage.
Pop star Katy Perry, K-pop idol Lisa, and rapper Future headlined a star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. This was one of the three opening ceremonies for the world's biggest football tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Katy Perry floors the crowd
Katy Perry delivered a memorable performance at the ceremony, captivating thousands of fans with an emotional rendition of her song Wonder ahead of the United States' campaign opener against Paraguay.
The ceremony marked the start of the US leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Taking the stage around 10 minutes before kickoff, Katy was joined by Tius Luka, who recorded the song with her in 2021 when he was five years old.
The performance began with Perry holding Luka's hand as the youngster sang the opening line of the song. In addition to her performance, Katy Perry also garnered attention online for her striking silver outfit. The sparkly dress featured a dramatic design that flared out at the waist
Lisa brings K-pop energy
Future and Tyla brought energy and music to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as they performed their official FIFA World Cup 2026 song Game Time during the star-studded opening ceremony.{{/usCountry}}
Future and Tyla brought energy and music to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as they performed their official FIFA World Cup 2026 song Game Time during the star-studded opening ceremony.{{/usCountry}}
The opening ceremony also featured a host of international music stars, including Lisa of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema. The trio performed Goals, another track from the official World Cup album.{{/usCountry}}
The opening ceremony also featured a host of international music stars, including Lisa of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema. The trio performed Goals, another track from the official World Cup album.{{/usCountry}}
Dressed in a white corset, matching shorts, and boots, Lisa performed alongside dancers in coordinated sports-inspired outfits. Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian star Rema later joined the stage.{{/usCountry}}
Dressed in a white corset, matching shorts, and boots, Lisa performed alongside dancers in coordinated sports-inspired outfits. Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian star Rema later joined the stage.{{/usCountry}}
The other World Cup opening ceremonies{{/usCountry}}
The other World Cup opening ceremonies{{/usCountry}}
The performances were staged to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, underway across North America. The tournament officially began on June 11 with Mexico vs South Africa in Mexico City.
The first opening ceremony in Mexico City featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who delivered the first live performance of Dai Dai, the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. A second opening ceremony was held in Toronto, Canada, featuring performances by Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition is scheduled to conclude with the final on July 19.
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