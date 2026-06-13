Katy Perry, Lisa, Future bring the star power at star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 USA opening ceremony in Los Angeles

Pop star Katy Perry, K-pop idol Lisa, and rapper Future headlined a star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. This was one of the three opening ceremonies for the world's biggest football tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Katy Perry floors the crowd

Katy Perry performs during the Parade of Nations before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

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Katy Perry delivered a memorable performance at the ceremony, captivating thousands of fans with an emotional rendition of her song Wonder ahead of the United States' campaign opener against Paraguay.

The ceremony marked the start of the US leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Taking the stage around 10 minutes before kickoff, Katy was joined by Tius Luka, who recorded the song with her in 2021 when he was five years old.

The performance began with Perry holding Luka's hand as the youngster sang the opening line of the song. In addition to her performance, Katy Perry also garnered attention online for her striking silver outfit. The sparkly dress featured a dramatic design that flared out at the waist

Lisa brings K-pop energy

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{{^usCountry}} Future and Tyla brought energy and music to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as they performed their official FIFA World Cup 2026 song Game Time during the star-studded opening ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Future and Tyla brought energy and music to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as they performed their official FIFA World Cup 2026 song Game Time during the star-studded opening ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The opening ceremony also featured a host of international music stars, including Lisa of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema. The trio performed Goals, another track from the official World Cup album. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opening ceremony also featured a host of international music stars, including Lisa of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema. The trio performed Goals, another track from the official World Cup album. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dressed in a white corset, matching shorts, and boots, Lisa performed alongside dancers in coordinated sports-inspired outfits. Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian star Rema later joined the stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dressed in a white corset, matching shorts, and boots, Lisa performed alongside dancers in coordinated sports-inspired outfits. Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian star Rema later joined the stage. {{/usCountry}}

Thai rapper Lisa performs during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament ahead of the Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

{{^usCountry}} The other World Cup opening ceremonies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other World Cup opening ceremonies {{/usCountry}}

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The performances were staged to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, underway across North America. The tournament officially began on June 11 with Mexico vs South Africa in Mexico City.

The first opening ceremony in Mexico City featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who delivered the first live performance of Dai Dai, the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. A second opening ceremony was held in Toronto, Canada, featuring performances by Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi.

Sanjoy, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream perform during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition is scheduled to conclude with the final on July 19.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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