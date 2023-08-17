Katy Perry's former colleague is mysteriously missing from Beverly Hills in California, friends and family worried

There has been no knowledge of the whereabouts of 48-year-old musician Camela Leierth-Segura who co-wrote Katy Perry's hit song “Walking on Air”. Leierth-Segura was last spotted in the Beverly Hills area way back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page.

Camela Leierth-Segura("X"(Formerly Twitter))

Amid her mysterious disappearance, fans, friends and family of the musician are worried about Leierth-Segura's safety. In an interaction with ABC7, her friends shared that their last communication with the musician was on 30 June. Her friends further told that Leierth-Segura's car – a 2010 silver Ford Fusion – was seen “in the middle of the night” on that day.

"#MISSINGPERSON My dear friend, Camela Leierth/ Camela Segura is missing since June 29, 2023, last seen in Beverly Hills, CA. Email findcamela@gmail.com or call the police with any tips, even the smallest detail can help. Please share this, I’m begging you. #missingwoman," reads a post on "X"(formerly Twitter) from one of her friends.

Now, almost six weeks have passed since Leierth-Segura's disappearance and there was no signs of her or her car. Her pet cat Morris is also missing.According to her friends, Leierth-Segura was evicted from her apartment for not paying rent sometime before she suddenly went missing.

Leierth-Segura's sister who lives in Sweden, was the one who raised the alarm about her disappearance when she couldn't contact her for several weeks. Worried about her sister, the woman then sought the help of Leierth-Segura's friends in the US to search her.

Leierth-Segura's friend Liz Montgomery told ABC7 that she filed a missing person’s report to try to find her. In an Instagram post, Montgomery made an emotional appeal to help find Leierth-Segura.

“This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023," posted Montgomery.

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately,” she added.