K-band ATEEZ announce the tracklist of their second album THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL

ATEEZ, an eight-member South Korean band will soon be releasing their second full-length album, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL.

The album will be released on December 1, 2023, and along with being their comeback, it sums up their The World Trilogy.

ATEEZ: THE WORLD trilogy

THE WORLD trilogy kicked off with the release of The World EP.1: Movement in July 2022. It consisted of seven tracks with Guerilla as the lead track. Next up, it was followed by The World EP.2: Outlaw earlier this year, on June 16, 2023. It consisted of six tracks with Bouncy as the title track. The trilogy series began as a covert movement to cause a crack in the controlled framework of society. Therefore, it is based on the themes of oppression and the desire for freedom.

ATEEZ: THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL Tracklist

The tracklist for the album has finally been revealed. It contains 12 tracks with Crazy Form as its title track. Here's a list of all the tracks:

WE KNOW

Emergency

Crazy Form (Title)

ARRIBA

Silver Light

Crescent Part.2

Dreamy Day

MATZ

IT's You

Youth

Everything

FIN: WILL

ATEEZ: THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL Trailer

On November 10, 2023, the K-pop group released the official trailer for the album on KQ Entertainment's YouTube channel. The trailer has gained 1.3M views and has been liked by 85K people.

ATEEZ: THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL Social Media Reaction

With the revelation of the tracklist fans of the boy band are over the moon as many of their favourite artists from the group have composed certain songs together. Read some exciting comments below:

The group consists of eight members, namely, Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.

Hongjoong and Seonghwa composed the song MATZ together, which has most of the fans elated and awaiting.

“MATZ??? SEONGHWA AND HONGJOONG WROTE A SONG???” wrote a fan on X.

"We will get a “MATZ” song and the song is written by Hongjoong and seonghwa 😭😭 MY MATZ HEAR" added another.

“i’m so proud of ateez, we have sub unit songs, LYRICS ARE BY THE MEMBERS. PRODUCE AND COMPOSED BY THEM.” wrote an emotional fan adding a GIF of sobbing.

