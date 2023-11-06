K-bands (G)I-DLE, Aespa, IVE announce surprise collab for single Nobody: Check release date

South Korean girl bands (G)I-DLE, Aespa, and IVE have joined hands for an exciting collaboration on an upcoming single titled NOBODY.

This unique partnership is all set to bring together a blend of their peculiar styles, promising all of us a potentially record-breaking track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This unique partnership is all set to bring together a blend of their peculiar styles, promising all of us a potentially record-breaking track.

NOBODY: (G)I-DLE, Aespa, and IVE

On November 6, 2023, M:USB released an exciting trailer for their upcoming single NOBODY, which features members from famous K-pop bands (G)I-DLE, Aespa, and IVE. However, the particular members involved in the track remain a mystery as the trailer titled the featured members as “? of (G)I-DLE /? of Aespa, /? of IVE.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans excited for this collaboration will have to wait till November 16, 6 p.m. KST, when the song will be released.

NOBODY: Social Media Reaction

All three K-pop groups have followings in millions worldwide and fan groups that track and appreciate each and all of their creations. Therefore, fans have taken to social media platforms to share their excitement and elation over the collaboration.

"Aespa + IVE + GIDLE = The collab of the year is coming!," commented a fan on X (Formerly Twitter)

“Omg what ?!? These 3 grps collaborating was def not on my bingo card,” commented another fan adding a GIF of a surprised person.

"Who will be the members? Looking forward to it," enquired another.

(G)I-DLE, Aespa, and IVE: Recent activities

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(G)I-DLE, a 5 member girl group under CUBE Entertainment, consisting of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua recently made their all-English debut with the album HEAT.

The album has 5 all-English tracks and was released on October 5, 2023.

Aespa on the other hand is making their full-group comeback on November 10m at 12 p.m. KST with their fourth mini album, Drama. The album has a total of six songs, with a title track of the same name.

IVE recently made another record for themselves as their music video for Kitsch became their fifth one to cross 100 million views on YouTube.

With many such achievements, these girl bands have established their niches in the K-pop industry and thus, their collaboration has all their fans awaiting its release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}