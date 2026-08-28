Kehlani has canceled two shows on their North American tour after a sudden health problem sent them to the hospital. The singer said they spent the night unable to swallow and in severe pain, and a doctor has not cleared them to sing yet. The canceled performances were scheduled for August 26 in Camden, New Jersey, and August 27 in Columbia, Maryland. Kehlani said they are recovering at home and expect to return to the stage in Virginia on August 29. They also addressed a Ticketmaster listing that wrongly showed the postponed dates as 2028.

Kehlani health update: Singer says they could not swallow and was in severe pain

Kehlani health update: Singer breaks silence after hospital visit, canceled shows; addresses Ticketmaster’s ‘2028’ error (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kehlani shared the health update on Instagram on August 26 after going to the hospital. They said they had felt normal during two days off before their condition changed.

“After two off days feeling completely normal… I’ve been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain,” they wrote. “I just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I’m so sorry Camden & DC. My team is working on a solution. Breaks my heart to have to ever do this. I do everything I’m supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn’t guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} No specific diagnosis or further medical details have been shared publicly. Kehlani is now recovering at home ahead of the next scheduled tour date. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No specific diagnosis or further medical details have been shared publicly. Kehlani is now recovering at home ahead of the next scheduled tour date. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Cornell University under fire for inviting ‘Jew-hater’ Kehlani to perform, ‘Jewish safety and wellbeing are negotiable’

Kehlani cancels Camden and Columbia shows after doctor withholds clearance

The two canceled dates were the August 26 show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden and the August 27 show at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. Ticketmaster now lists both events as postponed, with no new date shown.

The cancellations were tied directly to their health and the doctor’s decision not to clear them for singing. Fans should follow updated information from the artist and official ticket channels.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Cornell University drops Kehlani from end-of-year concert after ‘grave concerns’ from students. What to know

Kehlani addresses Ticketmaster 2028 error, says shows are rescheduled

On August 27, Kehlani returned to Instagram with a clarification about the dates. They said Ticketmaster had posted the wrong year and stressed that the shows were not moved to 2028.

Kehlani's Instagram story.

“Ticketmaster, which i have zero control over, has a typo that says rescheduled to 2028. they are rescheduled for when MY flyer states. which is like next week.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The singer has said the tour will continue with the August 29 show in Richmond, Virginia. The North American leg is scheduled to continue through October 3, ending in San Francisco. Live Nation confirms Richmond as the next listed stop.