Keke Palmer granted temporary restraining order against ex Darius Jackson

American actress Keke Palmer has been granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son and a temporary restraining order against her ex-partner Darius Jackson. This comes after Palmer, 33, filed a request for a restraining order against Jackson, 29, citing domestic violence. The Nope star asked a court in Los Angeles for full physical and legal custody of her son, Leodis, according to People. In response to the emergency filing, the court granted Palmer a temporary restraining order mandating Jackson to stay at least 100 yards away from both the actress and their son or any childcare establishment for the 8-month-old.

Actor Keke Palmer accepts the Social Impact Award at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'Jackson physically attacked me,' Keke Palmer shares assault images, files for restraining order

The restraining order also states that Jackson will not have any visitation rights with his son. Further actions regarding this temporary arrangement will be decided by the court in a hearing that is scheduled for December 5. Jackson seemingly addressed the situation on social media. He shared a picture of himself holding his son on X, formerly Twitter with the caption, “I love you, son. See you soon.” Jackson and Palmer's issues were first made public in July when he called her out for wearing a sheer outfit to Usher's Las Vegas show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, months after this, Palmer alleged that Jackson assaulted her, citing instances of choking and striking. She also accused him of damaging her personal belongings and demonstrating abusive behaviour in front of their son. She shared CCTV images in which Jackson can be seen abusing her. Palmer alleged that Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON