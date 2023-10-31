Kevin Federline’s ex Shar Jackson rejects Britney Spears' claims about being unaware of his kids with her

Kevin Federline’s ex-partner, Shar Jackson fired a barb on Britney Spears. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jackson rejected Spears' claims that the singer wasn't aware of Kevin having kids with her. She has claimed that Spears even waited outside the Orange County, California hospital as Federline watched his second child being born.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When Kevin met Britney we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California,”said Jackson.

“One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA … then I didn’t hear from him for three days,” shared Jackson.

ALSO READ| Hours before Matthew Perry's death: ‘Friends’ star's pickleball partner claims…

Jackson further claimed that Britney and Kevin met on the first night since he disappeared.

“I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot,” said Jackson.

Notably, in her memoir The Woman in Me, Spears has claimed that she was completely unaware about Kevin already having kids with Jackson. Spears has revealed that when she got to know of it, she confronted Kevin. She had got the information from a friend of hers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You have kids? You have children? Not only one child but two children,” Spears confronted Kevin.

Britney and Kevin

The pair got married in 2004. They have two sons namely Sean Preston and Jayden James from their marriage. Since their divorce, Kevin got married to his current wife Victoria Prince. Sean and Jayden are in Kevin's custody. Reportedly, Britney and their sons' ties are strained.

“When I married Kevin, I meant it with all my heart,” Spears has written in her memoir.

Meanwhile, Britney had got married to Sam Asghari. Recently, Sam split from Britney after a physical fight between the two.