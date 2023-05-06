King Charles III coronation: Katy Perry struggles to find her seat, looks pretty in lavender outfit. Watch

Guests started arriving for King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. Among them was singer Katy Perry who was seen struggling to find her seat at the venue. Videos of Katy looking for her seat went viral on social media. She was in a lavender outfit and wore a matching hat. Also read: Katy Perry brings out North West on stage for surprise performance and you won't believe who else showed up!

Katy Perry at King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

Katy wore a lavender skirt-top and hat with matching gloves complemented with a pearl necklace. She also carried a white handbag. While Katy was seen looking for her seat amongst the 2,200 guests, many also joked that those sitting behind her would have to deal with an obstructed view due to her big hat. According to People Magazine, Katy is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded in 2007 by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) in 2007.

American singer and songwriter Lionel Richie was also seen in a three-piece suit. He was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the King's charity, The Prince's Trust, in 2019. Both Katy and Lionel will be performing at Sunday's concert as part of the coronation.

Lionel Richie (centre) arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. (REUTERS)

Actor Emma Thompson arrived in a floral motif with a red coat adorned with a rose design. Veteran actors Maggie Smith and Judi Dench, who has portrayed both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria during their career, chose different shades of blue for their outfits. Joanna Lumley opted for a white-collared navy coat with a matching white hat.

Emma Thompson arrives ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Later, the concert will be attended by Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, tubby little cubby Winnie the Pooh and Sonam Kapoor, who will be performing a spoken word at the event. British pop group Take That, Welsh Bass-baritone opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, singer Freya Ridings and musician Alexis Ffrench are also expected to perform at the concert. English singer Paloma Faith, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage, English musician Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong, who will play his Ibiza classics are other artists to perform at the concert.

(With ANI inputs)

