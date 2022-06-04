'KK did not show any symptoms of sickness, AC was working on full capacity': Event company answers fans' questions

Singer KK's unexpected death soon after a live performance at a college fest in Kolkata has left his fans in anger and shock. Many have claimed that the air conditioning in the auditorium Nazrul Mancha, where the singer was performing, was not working properly. Many have raised questions about why KK was not rushed to the hospital when he was feeling uneasy. The event management company BlackEyed Event House has now shared a long statement on Facebook in which they have answered all questions regarding the incident. Also read: KK didn't want to come out of car after seeing 'too much crowd' at concert venue, says singer who performed before him

The statement by BlackEyed Event House read, "We would like to apologise to everyone for this late post on the unfortunate mishap that happened after our show with KK sir. Since then, we have been busy with the formal procedures. We would like to state aforehand that our role in the entire event was that of artist coordination. We have had a very special bond with KK sir over the years and are shocked by his sudden demise. We have seen a lot of questions directed towards our event management company so we are stating are answers below:

1. Were the AC's turned off?

No.the AC's were running and working on its full capacity. Nazrul Mancha has a specific seating capacity of people but few more number of people forced into the auditorium. It's very obvious that the auditorium having AC installed for specific capacity of people cannot work properly when the crowd is exceeding the capacity. The venue was chosen by the college authorities and we had nothing to do with the choice of venue or the management of the venue infrastructure.

2. Was there any forced entry? Why was the crowd not managed?

Yes, there was forced entry into the auditorium. Starting from the outside gate to auditorium gate there were bouncers and police force along with the college students union who did their best to actively manage the crowd. But the crowd was beyond their expectations and the crowd pelted stones at the volunteers to get entry. The police tried their best to manage the crowd wisely.

3. Was KK Sir forced to perform?

He was not forced to perform. Also there was no communication from KK Sir or his band members that they wanted to stop the performance. KK sir thoroughly gave his best till the end and we, his manager and everyone associated with this show have supported him in all ways possible in our capacity.

4. Why was KK Sir not rushed to the hospital from Nazrul Mancha?

KK Sir did not any symptoms of sickness and performed vigorously till the very end. We have seen high performing artists picking up towels to wipe their faces in the past too; it does not necessarily indicate that the artist is showing symptoms of illness. After every rigorous show we see the artists fatigued and escorted out as soon as possible. The videos that are being circulated on social media that KK sir was being rushed out because of chest pain is absolutely false and are not even from the 31st May show. KK Sir went back to the hotel and has taken selfies with fans there too, before falling sick. His manager has also confirmed the same."

The company further added, "It's an unfortunate loss for all of us, specially for 'us' because we have been associated with KK sir for a good number of years and had developed a personal bond with him. While we are mourning the loss of a dear one, we veould like to request you to understand our situation and introspect if at all we deserve the hate campaign that some people have started on social media. If you find solace in doing this, we will be happy to bear the brunt of your anger. Artist coordination was our responsibility and we have done the best possible."

