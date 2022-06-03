KK didn't want to come out of car after seeing 'too much crowd' at concert venue, says singer who performed before him

Singer KK died on Tuesday, shortly after his concert at a college festival in Kolkata. In a new interview, singer Subhalakhmi Dey, who performed at the same venue, Nazrul Mancha auditorium, where KK gave his last performance, shared new details. Subhalakhmi said that after seeing the huge crowd outside the stadium, KK did not wanted to get out of the car. Also Read: Om Puri's wife Nandita Puri blames West Bengal govt for KK's death: 'Kolkata killed him'

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. KK was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In an interview with India Today, Subhalakshmi said, "There was too much crowd outside of the auditorium at the time KK arrived. KK arrived at 5.30 pm. At first, he said if they can't remove the crowd 'I won't get out of the car'." She added, “It is obvious we get sweaty if the hall is overcrowded. Once he asked to dim the stage lights. But, if he could say that he was feeling uneasy, we would have stopped the show.”

West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respects to KK with a gun salute in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK had recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, Khuda Jaane from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among many others.

