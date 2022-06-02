Om Puri's wife Nandita Puri blames West Bengal govt for KK's death: 'Kolkata killed him'

Singer KK died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita Puri shared a note after his death saying ‘Kolkata killed KK’. This was in reference to a video that emerged online a few hours after KK's death, and showed him wiping his face with a towel and also complaining about the air conditioning at the venue. Also Read: KK's wife shares details of last rites, daughter Taamara says ‘love you forever dad’

Taking to Facebook, Nandita wrote, "Shame on West Bengal. Kolkata killed KK and the government is covering up with a state farewell for their faulty Nazrul Manch; with a crowd of 7k for a 2.5k capacity, failed air conditioning; the singer perspiring profusely complained 4 times to no avail. No paramedics. No first aid. Crucial moments lost. A CBI enquiry is a must and Bollywood should boycott performing in Bengal till then (sic)."

On Thursday, a doctor who conducted KK's autopsy confirmed suspicions that KK died due to a massive cardiac arrest. They, on the condition of anonymity, added that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems that remained unaddressed. The doctor told PTI, "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life. The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent."

He added that if CPR would have given to him on time, KK would have been alive. He said, "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest. As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved."

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A fan later shared a video of KK on Twitter, in which he was seen wiping his face with a towel and complaining about AC. Similar to Nandita's complaint, the fan wrote, “AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. He performed their and complained about it because he was sweating so badly. It wasn't an open auditorium. Watch it closely you can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded. Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.”

West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respects to KK with a gun salute in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK had recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, Khuda Jaane from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

