KK dies at 53: Singer shared pictures of final performance just hours before death; fans say, ‘he looked so fit’

Popular playback singer KK died on Tuesday night after performing in Kolkata. As per reports, the singer felt unwell after his performance at Nazrul Manch. He was taken to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The singer, who was active on social media, had shared glimpses of what would he his final performance, just hours before his death. Also read: Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata: 'The voice of love is gone'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, KK shared a carousel post of several pictures from his gig at Nazrul Manch. He wrote in the caption, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all.” In the two pictures clicked from the back of the stage, KK can be seen walking across the stage with the mic in his hand and then gesturing to the crowd with his arms raised and back towards the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the news of his death emerged, several fans commented with their tributes in the comments section. “Can't believe this!! Rest in peace KK,” read one comment. Another fan wrote, “Cannot believe this was just hours before his death. He looked so fit” Many fans expressed their shock saying the singer looked fit and well in the pictures, which were clicked shortly before his death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KK, full name Krishnakumar Kunnath, was born in Delhi in 1968, and rose to fame with the song Tadap Tadap Ke from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The same year, he also released his successful album Pal. Over the years, the singer carved a niche for himself singing various love songs. He was also known for his energetic stage performances.

The singer’s death sparked tributes from across the spectrum in the country. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Akshay Kumar and many in the music fraternity like Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur, and Vishal Dadlani expressed grief and shock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.