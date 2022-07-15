KK's family calls his death ‘worst pain’ in heartfelt note about moving ahead: 'We are doing better every day’

Singer KK's family has shared a heartfelt note after his untimely death on May 31. His family has changed the profile picture of the late singer's Instagram account to a picture of him performing onstage with full passion. His family members said in their note that the singer got the chance to do what he loved almost until his last moments, and that was a privilege granted to very few. They added that his death is the worst pain they have experienced. Also read: KK's wife Jyothy Krishna paints their picture, shares heartfelt note

His family said it wanted KK's fans to know that they ‘are doing better everyday’. Talking about KK, the family wrote, “He was a different species of human, not only to you’ll as a performer but for us as a father/husband. Dedication and humility came together to form a human being that showed us all how to live a balanced life. His unconditional love always reminding us how to really and truly love. His focus and determination emphasising strength and reinforcing his dedication. His impact on so many lives, seemingly mythical yet ever present.”

KK's family has penned a note on Instagram.

Expressing their pain in the note, the family members wrote, “We all feel this terrible loss and suffering is always subjective. Sure there are varying degrees but everyone’s worst is the worst they’ve known. This is the worst pain we as a family have experienced and we are astonished at our own ability to even think past the day he left us, let alone live past it and contemplate a life without him. Our purpose in life seemed futile, how could we fulfil our aspirations when such a huge part of those achievements was looking into the eyes of the man - who so eagerly awaited our rise and trusted and fully believed in us - look back at us with pride and admiration.”

They further added about moving ahead in life, “He used to say you have to believe in yourself and give your 100% no matter what you do. Now that is what we will live by. He would want us to continue on and summit our own peaks as we feel if we embody his spirit and reach our respective zeniths, it’ll give us a chance to be reunited with him.”

KK performed in a packed auditorium during a college festival in Kolkata. He died hours after his performance. He was 53. Talking about KK's death, the note read: “He got the chance to be doing what he loved almost until his last moments and that is a privilege granted to very few, filling up venues is something every artist wants to see and we are glad he had that especially for his last performance. It was always very difficult to get him to stop performing because everyone knew once KK went on that stage he owned it and would only leave it once he deemed his job complete. His dedication allowed him no less."

Sharing a message for his fans, the note by his family read, "His best qualities were to love unconditionally, be kind, respectful and spread joy. By embodying these values you will keep him alive within yourselves.” The family also added KK's line, “The stage is my territory” at the end of the note.

