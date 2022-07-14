KK's wife Jyothy Krishna paints their picture, shares heartfelt note saying 'miss you sweetheart'. See pic

On Thursday, late singer KK's wife Jyothy Krishna, who is a painter by profession, shared a painting she made of the two of them together. She posted their painting on Instagram and said that she misses him. KK died on May 31, shortly after his concert at a college festival in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. He was 53. Also Read: KK would tell wife Jyoti that girls tried to hold him at shows when she complained about him singing at home

Sharing the picture on Thursday, Jyothy wrote, “Trying to paint again. Miss you sweetheart." One fan commented on her post, “KK will always be alive in our hearts and in your paintings.” Another one wrote, “True love never dies. Stay strong Jyothy." Praising Jyothy, one person said, “All the love to you ma'am... From what I've gathered, I guess there'd be no KK without you behind him since the beginning. We are grateful to God for both of you. He continues to live through music.”

Jyothy Krishna painted a picture of her and late husband KK.

KK and Jyothy married in 1991 before he started his music career. They were childhood sweethearts, and he first saw her when they were in sixth standard. They have two children together - Nakul and Taamara.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on May 31. He was 'feeling heavy' after he reached his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

KK, regarded as one of the best singers in India, had not taken a formal training in music, but emerged as one of the most popular singers of the late 90s and 2000s, after singing in the Gulzar-directed 1996 film Maachis. He later recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Some of his most popular songs include Yaaron, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se, Awarapan Banjarapan, Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si, Khuda Jaane, Zindagi Do Pal Ki, and Tu Jo Mila, among others.

