KK would tell wife Jyoti that girls tried to hold him at shows when she complained about him singing at home

Singer KK got married before he moved to Mumbai to start his career in the film industry. He married his childhood love, Jyoti Lakshmi Krishna, in 1991. He saw her first when he was in sixth standard and wooed her with Kishore Kumar's songs. (Also read: Armaan Malik calls it black year for music after KK, Lata, Moose Wala deaths)

KK died Tuesday night, just hours after he performed at a concert in Kolkata.

In a 2017 Aaj Tak show Sureeli Baat, KK sang Pyar Deewana Hota Hai and called it one of his favourite songs, before saying, "Hope my wife Jyoti is listening to this. Jab maine usko pataya tha to yahi gana gaya tha (I wooed her singing this song). I remember I used to sing this song at my colony's annual function every year. " Asked if he would stare at her while singing, KK added, "We could not do such things at the time. Our parents used to be there as well. We could not be so direct. I had to steal glances while singing."

"She did know about my feelings then. We were very young, perhaps in sixth or seventh class. We were very young. When I understood my feelings, I confessed and told her 'I need to have you as my partner in life'," he added.

After singing Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ik Rang Hain, KK revealed it was the song he sang for her on the first evening after their wedding. "The sad part is, I sing songs at home all day and she tells me 'please yaar don't bother me now'. It happens very often. And I tell her 'don't you know how many people wait for me to sing outside? Girls even try holding me when I go for the shows.' I lie to her. That does not happen too often. She's like 'Please do not bug me'. Though, there are times when she loves it...she is sitting and I sing for her."

