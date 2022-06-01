KK's last song at final Kolkata concert was Pal, emotional fans call it ‘so ironical’. Watch video

Singer KK made his singing debut with 1999 song Pal. The song soon became a hit with the younger crowd and no school or college farewell was complete without it. Therefore, it was quite heartbreaking for his fans that it also ended up being his final song. (Also read: Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata: 'The voice of love is gone')

KK, whose full name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died on Tuesday night after performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. He performed for an hour for the students and later went to his hotel, where he fell ill and died.

Shibasis Banerjee, a student of Gurudas College who attended Tuesday's concert, said the singer was full of energy during the show. "He posed with us for selfies and also gave us autographs when we requested," he told PTI.

"He performed one song after another on the stage. A huge number of people gathered to see him. It is unbelievable that he is no more. I met him at such a show during the initial days of my college, when I told him that today, he instantly recognised me," Shibasis said.

Several fans also shared videos from the final concert on social media. Many video showed him singing Pal as his final song. “Him singing my fav song in his last concert.. The last song.. The last goodbye #KrishnakumarKunnath #KK,” wrote a fan in a tweet. “Can't believe that KK is no more. It is so ironical that he would sing this song. Life is so unpredictable,” wrote another fan. Another person wrote, “Imagine somebody’s last performance being ‘Pal… yaad aayenge yeh pal’. Maybe this is why the word ‘poignant’ exists.” “Last performance, Last pal with his fans,” commented another.

Initial hits such as Pal and Yaaron made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Zara Si (Jannat), Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Hasino) and Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

