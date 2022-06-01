‘Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moose Wala and now KK’: Armaan Malik calls it a black year for music industry

Singer Armaan Malik is devastated by the death of KK. KK, the Pal singer, was pronounced brought dead at a hospital after perfoming at a concert in Kolkata. Mourning the loss of the singer, Armaan Malik called it the ‘black year for Indian Music’ owing to the death of legendary singers—Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moose Wala and now KK in the same year. (Read also: When KK opened up about reaching a 'deadend', revealed his wife Jyoti helped him overcome it)

Armaan tweeted, "Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore.” Calling it a personal loss, he added to his next tweet, “Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, Bappi da, Sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses…all of them feel so personal.”

Reportedly, KK felt unwell after reaching his hotel post performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was taken to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He was 53.

Earlier this year, the queen of melody, singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after a prolonged hospitalisation. She died at the age of 92. A few days later in February, disco king Bappi Lahiri died due to multiple health issues. Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29, a day after his security was lifted by the Punjab government.

(Also read: KK's final song at last concert was Pal, fans calls it ‘so ironical’. Watch)

Meanwhile, tributes for KK are currently pouring in from his fans and friends on social media. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti”.

KK’s family is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 9 am on Wednesday.

