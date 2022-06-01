When KK opened up about reaching a 'deadend', revealed his wife Jyoti helped him overcome it

Singer KK, who died soon after performing at a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night, had once shared how his wife helped him overcome a difficult phase in life. He had also said that she played an important part in his career and made him shift base from Delhi to Mumbai in 1994. (Also read: KK dies at 53: Singer shared pictures of final performance just hours before death)

Soon after shifting to Mumbai, KK had his breakthrough with his first album Pal in 1999. He also had his first Bollywood hit with Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. His song Tadap Tadap was an instant hit.

Talking about the reasons that made him move from Delhi to Mumbai, KK said in 2013, "It was a very stagnant existence that I was leading. I was doing jingles, producing jingles, advertising, and all that. But there was only that much I could do. I was getting to a dead-end. I had got married just three years ago and my wife Jyoti became the reason for me to move to Bombay."

He further said in the video for Sony Music India, "She made me take decision which on my own I would not have taken. She helped me get out of certain state of mind, she continues to do that even now. It worked well for me that I got married before I settled down and she helped me in settling down."

According to reports, KK felt unwell after his performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata and was taken to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Soon after the concert, the singer had even shared pictures of the performance.

A glimpse of KK's last Instagram post.

The autopsy of KK will be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for his death. Doctors suspect cardiac arrest to be the cause of his death.

