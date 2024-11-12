Korean actor Song Jae-Rim found dead at his apartment at 39

On November 12, Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found deceased in his Seoul apartment at the age of 39. Reports indicate that a two-page letter was discovered at the scene, leading to speculations about the circumstances of his death. He was a former model-turned actor who starred in shows such as Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), Two Weeks (2013), Our Gap-soon (2016–2017). (Also read: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo are ‘The Wonderfools’ in new superpower comedy K-drama; star-studded cast details confirmed) Song Jae-Rim has died and suicide is suspected.

Xportnews has reported that Jae-Rim's funeral will take place on November 14 at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall.

Fans' messages

Fans were heartbroken to learn about his passing. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of actor Song Jae-rim. His talent, warmth, and unique presence brought joy to so many. In this moment of sorrow, our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans worldwide. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire and comfort those he touched,” wrote a fan. “Know him from WGM, feel sad for him. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote another. “You never know what someone else has been through and the battles they’re quietly fighting. RIP Song Jae-rim,” wrote another.

About Song Jae Rim

Song began his career as a runway model, working with prominent designers such as Juun. J, Herin Homme, and Ha Sang Beg. He also featured in esteemed magazines like Bazaar Korea, Vogue Girl Korea, and GQ Korea. Transitioning to acting in 2009, Song gained recognition for his roles in television dramas, including Clean with Passion for Now (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019). He appeared in the fourth season of We Got Married alongside Kim So-eun, which significantly boosted his popularity. (Also read: No Gain No Love's Kim Young Dae to again play a ‘chaebol’ in new K-drama featuring Ra Mi Ran, Boyhood actress and more)

In 2024, Song starred in the drama Queen Woo, portraying Go Pae-eui, the first prince. He also appeared in My Military Valentine as Song Jae-hun, a member of the anti-unification force.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).