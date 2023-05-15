K-pop idol Haesoo found dead at 29, police recovered suicide note

Trot singer Haesoo died recently as per multiple Korean news outlets. She was 29. The news of her death arrived two days after police reported that a body of a K-pop star was found and the identity of the singer wasn't revealed till the investigation was completed. The reason behind her death remains unknown. Also read: ASTRO’s Moonbin found dead at 25, police suspect suicide

On Monday, South Korean news outlet YTN reported that the K-pop singer is none other than Haesoo. News portal Koreaboo also reported about a suicide note which has been recovered by the cops. However, details about the letter are being withheld by the officers who also ruled out speculations of any foul play. While previous reports claimed that the singer was found dead at her dorm, the newer ones reported that she was in a hotel room.

Haesoo was scheduled to perform at a festival on May 20. YTN revealed that she won't be a part of the event any more due to her sudden death.

Haesoo marked her debut in 2019. She was a trot singer and was known among her fans. Her single album was My Life I Will. She became a household name in South Korea after starring in TV shows like The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage. She also performed on KBS 2TV’s Immortal Song.

Reportedly, Haesoo was born in December 1993. Reports also suggest that she studied Korean music and majored in traditional Korean music. More information about her family and last agency is not available online.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

