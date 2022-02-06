Lata Mangeshkar dies: Akshay Kumar says ‘how can one forget such a voice’, Madhur Bhandarkar calls her a mother figure

Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. She was 92. The demise of the Bharat Ratna recepient has left her fans across all ages in grief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farhan Akhtar called it a sad day and wrote on Twitter, "So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy. It hurts and leaves an indelible void. Sad sad day. RIP Lata ji."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “India lost her voice today. There will never be another…#RIPLataMangeshkar ji.”

“Hope you keep mesmerising the heavens as well with your voice and presence,” wrote Taapsee in memory of the great singer.

Singer Kailash Kher talked about Lata's death a day after the saraswati puja on Saturday. He wrote, “Today, the Lata avatar of the goddess Saraswati passed away, and see the day she chose. She was worshipped yesterday and left today. Lucky are we that we were born in the era of had Lata Mangeshkar. May she rest in peace, may the world and her family get the strength to bear her loss).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fimmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared his pictures with Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “Deeply saddened by demise of @mangeshkarlata didi she has been a mother figure to me over the years, use to call her every fortnight and have conversations. It's a personal loss for me. Her presence will be immensely missed in my life. Love you Didi. #OmShanti.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote on Twitter, “If I were to choose the one single spirit that has inspired India since Independence to aspire for excellence and also experience divinity, it would have to be #LataMangeshkar. Her passing is truly the end of the golden era of film music. Still in shock hearing this news. #omshanti.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling her an icon, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP.”

Ajay Devgn added, "An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family."

Anil Kapoor said, “Heartbroken, but blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mrunal Thakur shared just a broken heart icon and wrote, “Lataji.”

“She sounded like an angel and now she becomes one. Rest in peace Lata Didi. Everlasting Peace. #LataMangeshkar," wrote Boman Irani.

Lata's sister and singer Asha Bhosle, actor Shraddha Kapoor and union minister Piyush Goyal had visited the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday to enquire about her health. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi reached the hospital as news on Sunday but the singer passed away.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar, India's most iconic singer, dies at 92

Lata was put on ventilator and was being treated under aggressive therapy, Dr Pratit Samdani had said. After previously recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia, she was put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.