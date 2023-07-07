Korean singer Lee Sang Eun found dead in bathroom ahead of her performance

Korean Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun died recently at the age of 46. Reports claimed that she was found dead in a washroom, right before her performance at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir. An investigation is currently underway. Also read: Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who faked cancer, found dead day after sharing note on YouTube channel

Who is Lee Sang Eun?

Lee Sang Eun was found dead at concert venue.

Lee Sang Eun is among the popular singers in the Korean entertainment industry. She graduated from Seoul National University and went to Mannes School Of Music in New York for her Master's degree.

Lee Sang Eun's death

According to News1, Police are probing her death case. It also added that on Thursday, an event staff called the police around 8:32 pm after finding the singer unconscious. Her body was in the third-floor women's bathroom of the concert venue, Carmina Burana at the Grand Hall of Gimcheon Culture and Art Center where she was scheduled to perform as a part of a commemoration event for the cultural exchange between England and Honam.

“It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor,” Koreaboo quoted a staff from the night. The singer was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead reportedly. Meanwhile, reports also claim that police don't suspect foul play in the matter.

