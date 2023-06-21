Home / Entertainment / Music / Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who faked cancer, found dead day after sharing note on YouTube channel

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who faked cancer, found dead day after sharing note on YouTube channel

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 21, 2023 07:19 PM IST

Choi Sung-bong was found dead at his home in Seoul on Tuesday morning. He became famous after securing second place in Korea's Got Talent.

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who faked cancer a few years ago, was found dead at his home. As per a report, the South Korean Police found him dead on Tuesday morning a day after he shared a note on YouTube. He became famous after securing second place in Korea's Got Talent. (Also Read | K-pop idol Haesoo found dead at 29, police recovered suicide note)

Choi Sung-bong died at his home in Seoul.
Choi Sung-bong died at his home in Seoul.

Police suspect suicide

As per a Korea Times report, 33-year-old Sung-bong was found dead by police at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district of Seoul at 9.41 am on Tuesday. According to the police on Wednesday, he died by suicide. A note uploaded to his YouTube channel read, "I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake." It added that all donations were returned.

Choi Sung-bong faced controversy in 2021

The singer gained public attention after winning the runner-up prize in Korea's Got Talent in 2011. But in 2021, he falsely claimed that he was fighting against multiple cancers. Following this, he received large sums in sponsorship. Later, Sung-bong confessed his wrongdoings and promised to return the donations he received.

More about Choi Sung-bong

Sung-bong was abandoned as a child at an orphanage when he was three. He ran away from there to escape physical abuse and started living in Daejeon. Sung-bong learnt music from Jeong-So Park and graduated from Dae-Jeon Art High School. He also studied at the Kyung-Hee Cyber University.

On Korea's Got Talent, he introduced himself as a manual labourer who made a living selling gum and energy drinks for ten years. His performance clip was posted to YouTube and he received praise from Justin Bieber, Jung-Hwa Um, and others. Until his death, he was signed with Bongbong Company.

2021 controversy

In January 2021, Sung-bong claimed that he was suffering from cancer and was fundraising money to support his album. A few months later in October 2021, he admitted to faking his illness. As quoted by a Naver article, he had said, "I sincerely and deeply apologise for causing social upheaval and great disappointment regarding the controversy over the authenticity of Choi Seong-bong's false cancer battle reported in the media. All diagnoses of thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, lung, liver, and kidney metastasis, excluding major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, are false."

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

