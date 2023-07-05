Lootera turns 10: I made Sawaar Loon keeping Piya Tose Naina Laage Re in mind, says Amit Trivedi

Besides winning awards, the music of Lootera (2013) also earned a lot of respect from music aficionados. So much so that the six-track album continues to feature on their playlists. For composer Amit Trivedi, the experience of working on the songs of the Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer “was amazing”. He shares, “I always enjoy working with Vikramaditya Motwane (director), as he always has a lot of clarity about the music he wants in his films. He gave me the script of Lootera and there was so much clarity in the way things were described that I knew exactly how to go about it. Working with Amitabh Bhattacharya as the lyricist and some amazing singers was a great experience too.”

Amit Trivedi; (right) a still from Sawaar Loon

What inspired Sawaar Loon?

“The era was set in ‘50s and ‘60. Vikram suggested Piya Tose Naina Laage Re (Guide; 1965) as a reference. I made Sawaar Loon keeping that song in mind. It gave me an idea about the kind of vision he had and I just followed that,” says Trivedi.

The story behind Zinda Hoon Yaar

“Zinda was not supposed to be in the album. It came to me when I was going through a really tough time, personally. I was low and I just sat down with the harmonium and came up with the tune and lyrics of the mukhda. The song eventually became the climax of the film.”

What a smooth ride!

“Working on all the songs of Lootera was very smooth and we managed to come up with all of them in one go. When you work with people who have a clear vision and similar wavelengths, things get easy. When they enjoy your music, you get the freedom to create. I made only six songs and all of them made it to the album of Lootera.”