Lucky Ali ran a carpet-cleaning business, even as father Mehmood wanted him to act

Singer Lucky Ali has revealed that he ran a carpet-cleaning business and he had a loss running it. Lucky Ali is a popular singer who ruled indie music in the late 90s and the early 2000s. He has songs such as O Sanam and Gori Teri Aankhein to his credit. He also sang many Bollywood songs during the same time, including Ek Pal Ka Jeena for Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. (Also read| Lucky Ali reveals why he wanted to go away from Mumbai after dad Mehmood's death)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to ShareChat, Lucky recalled his younger days and said that he ran a carpet-cleaning business because he did not want to act in films. “My father (actor Mehmood) wanted me to act, but the times had changed drastically. I enjoyed being among musicians way more; it has always been fun with them.”

Lucky Ali also told Curly Tales, "Carpets used to bore me because I did not know how to sell. I knew how to buy but did not know how to sell. So, whatever I bought, I sold for a loss. Business was not for me."

During the interview, he also claimed to have spotted an UFO near his farmhouse in Bengaluru and that he bought a pet snake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Ali has recently launched his new song, Mohabbat Zindagi. Talking about the song, he said in a press statement, “During these uncertain times like COVID-19 and war, everybody is trying to seek optimism. The idea here was to express some positivity, rather than preaching.” He also seemed very excited about Martin Dubois being a part of this project. The process of making the song wasn’t very difficult; I just wanted to focus on how an ordinary person wants a simple life in a world full of questions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.