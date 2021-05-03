Lyricist Mehboob: If you are mentally disturbed, then you can’t deliver

Remember the songs from Rangeela (1995), Bombay (1995), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Yuva (2004)? Other than the much-loved music in these films, the lyrics have been memorable too. Lyricist Mehboob, who wrote those songs, was on a self hiatus and now will return to film lyrics with Heropanti 2.

He is glad to be returning to work with music composer A R Rahman, choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan as he started his career with them in Rangeela. “We have a rapport, a brotherhood and I enjoy working with them but working in the lockdown last year and this year, too, we are in one is difficult. Ahmed is in Andheri, Rahman is in another city and I am in Bandra, for me, working like this is no fun but we have to. You take life as it comes. Working from home feels like we are all behind a curtain,” he says.

For the lyricist, work goes on as it doesn’t stop, but he misses the energy of being in the same room while working on a song with the music director and film director. “We are writers, so being at home means free time. I have been reading a lot and writing too. Overall, my life hasn’t changed much. I pray to God to bless and forgive all of us. I feel this is a temporary phase as God is testing us. I am happy to see people are being so compassionate and helping out each other in hour of need. I pray that Covid ends and we go back to our normal lives soon,” he says.

His work in Hindi films reduced over the years as he took an intentional break from writing, after 2003. Talking about it, he shares, “I had multiple slip discs and was bed-ridden, so work took a back seat as I couldn’t travel. Moreover, my wife was unwell, too, and I was taking care of her as well. It was a personal decision to step back as my family needed me. Though directors and producers approached me for work but it was just not possible. Seven years later, my wife passed away and after 2014, I started doing some work on and off. This is a creative work and if you are mentally disturbed, then one can’t deliver.”

The 59-year-old admits that he has got his due in the industry, as he got “shaurat, daulat aur naam” here. “I have no complaints or regrets. I made a name, got respect and awards too. I had my struggles initially in the career, too.”

