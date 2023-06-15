No name of composer or lyricist on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal poster, lyricist Sameer Anjaan is angry: It is shameful

Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal. Reason? In the posters they have released so far, none of them mentions the name of either the music composer or the lyricist. In fact, the entire pre-teaser has a Punjabi song, Dang Khadke playing in the background while Ranbir Kapoor’s character fights, yet there’s no mention of who composer or wrote it, in the video or the poster. It’s composer is Manan Bhardwaj, and lyrics are by Bhupinder Babbal.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal recently saw the launch of a pre teaser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sameer also took to Twitter to share the same. Talking to us, he says, “I am feeling so bad and shameful, that it has come to this stage. I don’t know who the lyricist of the film’s songs is, but I don’t know why they are not fighting and keeping silent. It has to be done jointly, one person won’t be able to. I remember Nadeem-Shravan (music composers) and me putting it in our agreements when we worked together, that no poster will be released without our name on it. I don’t know why the director and producer don’t think it’s important to mention the composer and lyricist’s name.”

He says this is the reason why the quality of music “is going down and down”. Sameer, who has written songs for films such as Dhoom 3, Rowdy Rathore and Coolie No 1, continues, “Animal is such a huge film, even the sound recordist’s name is there on the poster! How can you do this injustice to the music fraternity? Can you imagine? Aisa nahi hai ki there will be no music in the film, jiski wajah se they didn’t put the names. I think there is a huge nexus working on this. They know we go to Indian Performing Rights Society. They are knowingly doing all this to ruin the music fraternity’s importance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sameer now plans to call for a meeting of many film lyricists to discuss this. He shares, “This is really bad. I am going to call a meeting with all leading composers and writers, and going to tell them to please raise their voice otherwise they will not get their due credit.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON