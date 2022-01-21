Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Main Chala teaser: Salman Khan flaunts his flowing long locks in new music video with Iulia Vantur, Guru Randhawa

Salman Khan has shared the teaser for his upcoming music video, Main Chala. The song includes vocals by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.
Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal in Main Chala.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Salman Khan will soon be seen in another music video. Titled Main Chala, it stars Salman opposite Pragya Jaiswal.

Salman shared the music video's teaser on Friday afternoon on social media. “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of Main Chala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now,” he wrote.

In the teaser, Salman is seen as a Sikh man. He is also seen walking in a field with his long hair flowing behind him. Pragya runs towards him in a yellow saree in a scene. The song's vocals are by Guru Randhawa and Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Both of them also make appearances in the teaser. Produced by Salma Khan, the romantic track will be out on January 22.

Salman has previously starred in music videos such as Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai. All were shot at his Panvel farmhouse during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, Salman moved back to his Panvel farmhouse and even had a run-in with a ‘kind of poisonous’ snake. The actor was bit by the snake on his hand but did not suffer any life-threatening injury.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

Salman currently hosts Bigg Boss 15, which has been extended by two weeks. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman has Tiger 3 in his line-up with Katrina Kaif.

