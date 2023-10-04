Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa found not guilty after investigation in public indecency case

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 04, 2023 03:11 PM IST

In May, MAMAMOO member Hwasa peformed at an university in Seoul which led to controversy around her alleged suggestive gestures. Here's what the police said.

Remember girl group MAMAMOO’s Hwasa who was accused of public indecency during one of her performances? After the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity filed a police complaint regarding her show at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival, the cops have now decided not to take the case further. On Wednesday, Hwasa has been acquitted of the charges. Also read: Police complaint filed against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa for public indecency in concert

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa innocent in case

MAMAMOO's Hwasa is free from public indecency charges.

The Seongdong Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, who investigated the public indecency case, said, as per Soompi, "In late September, we made a decision not to transfer MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, who was accused by the Student and Parents Human Rights Protection Coalition (KPA) on charges of public obscenity, resulting in no charges.”

Police: Hard to prove charges against Hwasa

“After summoning Hwasa as a defendant, investigating the content and development process of the performance [of that day], and comprehensively reviewing the statements of those involved, [we found it] difficult to acknowledge the criminal charges,” they further added.

While Hwasa has not yet shared her reaction to the verdict, her agency P Nation briefly commented on it. They said, as per the same news outlet, “We received relevant information and are currently checking it.”

Controversy around Hwasa's show

It happened so on May 12 when Hwasa performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival as a part of tvN’s show Dancing Queens on the Road. The singer had performed her single, Don't which did not go well with some. An association alleged that she made a suggestive gesture during her performance and slammed her with a police complaint. They also accused her of causing discomfort to viewers.

Meanwhile, reacting to the police verdict, someone on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “That's crazy! Yoo South Korea built different.” “As she should,” added another one. Yet another tweeted, “Police said Hwasa is not guilty. It was truly a fan meeting that occurred at the station.”

MAMAMOO consists of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. They debuted in 2014 with their first extended play (EP) Hello and have remained one of the most popular girl groups in the K-pop industry.

Topics
k-pop south korea
