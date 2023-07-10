Police complaint filed against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa for public indecency in concert, agency reacts

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has been accused of public indecency during her latest performance. The Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity filed a police complaint regarding her performance at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival. Her agency P Nation briefly commented on the matter. Also read: RM, Jungkook, J-Hope recall struggling with English in US interviews

Controversy around Hwasa's performance

MAMAMOO member Hwasa recently performed at Sungkyunkwan University Festival.

It happened on Monday when Hwasa performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival, as a part of tvN's show Dancing Queens On The Road. During the performance of her solo song Don’t, the association alleged she made a suggestive gesture which did not go well with some people.

Agency reacts to allegations on Hwasa

As per multiple Korean news outlets, the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity accused the idol of causing discomfort to viewers. They also said that Hwasa caused the public to feel ‘shame’ with her gesture and called it out of the performance’s context. Responding to the incident, the singer's agency said, as per Soompi, “We understand that the police are reviewing the case.”

Fans on the complaint

Meanwhile, the investigation is in progress. Soon after the news of the complaint surfaced online, several fans extended support to Hwasa. One of them wrote, “This is ridiculous.” “They are still investigating atm. While yes it was to college students and they may be doing adult things at their age, it doesn’t take away the fact that it was a school related event. Ngl I wouldn’t care, I’d be cheering her on but ofc that’s not how everyone may feel,” added another user. Someone also said, “These days many people are jobless...I totally get it..why they did so.”

MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO consists of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. The group debuted in 2014 with their first extended play (EP) Hello. Their entry into the music scene was called one of the best K-pop debuts of the year by critics.

Some of their best tracks include Mr Ambiguous (2014), Taller Than You (2016), Um Oh Ah Yeah (2015), Girl Crush (2015), You’re the Best (2016), Emotion (2016), Woo Hoo (2016) and Décalcomanie (2016) among many others. Their last release came out in 2022. They released their 12th EP, Mic On, along with single Illella in October last year.

