RM, Jungkook, J-Hope recall struggling with English in US interviews

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared many incidents and anecdotes in their memoir, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. In their first official book, the members spoke about being part of the interviews in the US and attending the award ceremonies there. Talking about interviews, which were held in English, J-Hope and Jungkook revealed how it was hard for them. (Also Read | BTS' V reveals in new book why his fight with Jimin started over dumplings) BTS' RM, J-Hope and Jungkook spoke about the English language.

Jungkook says how RM handled English interviews

Talking about feeling the pressure, Jungkook said, “Interviews were hard. My English isn't good and so it was difficult to understand the conversations. RM had to do the lion's share of the talking, and I felt bad, I wanted to help out in some way, but I couldn't.”

J-Hope talks about not knowing English then

J-Hope recalled the time when BTS was expanding its foothold in the US, "If I was good at English and could express my thoughts and attitudes properly, I would have enjoyed myself more. This problem really held me back. I think I was okay, despite this, because I believed that performing onstage and even the nerves and anxiety, they were so precious that 1 had to accept all of it."

“There were things where I was like, 'Okay, yeah, let's give It a try!' But the other things beyond the stage, what I felt about that was just different. For example, when I was asked questions like 'How does it feel to have many fans who love you?' if I were to express it in Korean, I could convey how I felt from the heart, but the language is different. At times like that, there's an overall flow to the program and there are basic comments you have to say and trying to familiarize myself and memorize all of that, I could sense that I was in over my head,” he added.

J-Hope recalls berating himself

J-Hope also said that when he doesn't have enough mental space, he burns out. He added that following talk shows, red carpet, 'endless interviews' he felt he was burning out. The BTS rapper recalled that he started berating himself when he couldn't help by speaking English. “It was frustrating. I'm whipping myself to at least do something, but I can't. I do feel the necessity to study English, but seeing myself not able to do it properly in practice, I think, 'Wow, I seriously . . . I can't believe this is all I'm capable of,' and berate myself. If I'm lacking in something onstage, I can resolve it by practising, but it doesn't work like that for studying English. Each time, in the hotel room I thought to myself, ‘Oh, so guess this is all I amount to’.”

J-Hope praises RM

Talking about RM, J-Hope said, "If it wasn't for RM, we would have been in serious trouble (laughs). It would have been difficult for us to get so popular in the US, in my view. RM's role is huge."

RM talks about his first English interview

RM also talked about the first time he had to give an interview in English in the US. He recalled, “It was our first time at the BBMAs, and they tell us we're going to be interviewed live for a whole hour. Out of nowhere. That we're going to be interviewed by eleven US broadcasters. And in ten minutes from now. It felt like I was having a mental breakdown.”

He added, "All the interviewers had different accents and it was difficult to pick up what they were saying. Even so, I got through it. Then, after getting through it, I realised, 'Okay, we are really in big trouble. There's just no going back now'." He also added, "Until around the end of 2018, I found it stressful every time. I couldn't always come up with answers just like that."

