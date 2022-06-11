Manisha Koirala, Sonu Nigam attend AR Rahman's daughter's reception, composer listens to Abdul Rozik's song. Watch

Music maestro AR Rahman threw a star-studded wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman and son-in-law Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in Chennai on Friday. The musical evening also turned out to be a reunion for several actors, singers, musicians and filmmakers. All from Manisha Koirala, filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Shekhar Kapur to singers Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali, Abdu Rozik and musicians Shivamani, Jatin Pandit attended the function. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also blessed the couple. Also read: AR Rahman hosts musical wedding reception for daughter Khatija Rahman, Honey Singh blesses couple. Watch

A cute video from the wedding reception also shows singer Abdu Rozik singing the song, Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega on stage with AR Rahman watching him from close proximity. It ends with Rahman shaking hands with Abdu who was all decked up in a sherwani and a traditional cap. He shared the video on Instagram and called AR Rahman his ‘godfather’ in the caption.

Manisha shared a few pictures with the newlyweds, AR Rahman and his wife Saira Bano from the reception. The actor wore a pink kurta-salwar for the night. She wrote along with the photos, “A.R. Rahman sir’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of #chennai!! God bless the newly wed.”

Manisha Koirala shared pictures with AR Rahman and his family.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh shared a few pictures from the reception on Instagram and captioned it, “Best of Indian music and cinema under one roof #anighttoremember.” The first picture shows Sandeep posing with the newlyweds and Rahman. The second picture shows all from Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Udit Narayan to Jatin Pandit in one frame.

Sandeep Singh shared a picture with Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Udit Narayan and Jatin Pandit.

Mani Ratnam and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at the reception.

Among others who attended the function were Honey Singh. He also shared a congratulatory post on Instagram along with a picture from the event.

Khatija, who is also a singer-musician, actually tied the knot with Riyasdeen on May 5. Close family and friends had attended the wedding which had bride Khatija in a white bridal lehenga. She shared the wedding video on Instagram ahead of the reception. Announcing his daughter's wedding, AR Rahman had said last month on Instagram, "With the blessings of my grandparents and our families. On my big day (May 5) with @riyasdeenriyan. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team."

