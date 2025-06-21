Maren Morris opens up on challenges of co-parenting after divorce from Ryan Hurd

Country singer Maren Morris got candid about the emotional aftermath of her divorce from fellow artist Ryan Hurd. In an interview, Morris shared how she and Hurd have continued to co-parent and navigate their lives in Nashville’s close-knit music community. According to People magazine, during her appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on June 18, the Grammy-winning musician opened up about the awkward dynamics of being divorced in a town where ‘everyone knows everyone’. In a recent podcast, Maren Morris opened up about her divorce from Ryan Hurd, highlighting the difficulties of co-parenting in Nashville's tight community. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)(AP)

The 35-year-old, who has been divorced for a little over a year now, said Nashville is a small town, where everyone is friends with each other and works together. The music industry in the town is “very tiny,” according to Morris.

Maren Morris discusses life after divorce in Nashville

Although Morris said her relationship with Hurd, 38, is ‘really friendly’, she admitted the social circles they once shared are not the same. She explained that things got weird because the couple’s mutual friends had to pick sides.

The singer made the comment while recalling an awkward run-in with one of Hurd’s longtime friends at a bar. She shared that they all hung out together for over a decade and that the divorce caused a change in dynamics.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd split in 2023

Morris and Hurd first met in 2013 while they wrote Last Turn Home for Tim McGraw. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship, and the couple got married in 2018. They share a five-year-old son, Hayes. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Morris said their focus remains on co-parenting their son.

The musician filed for divorce in October 2023 and their split was finalized in January 2024. Earlier on the Dear Chelsea podcast, she had revealed that her and Hurd were neighbors and she’s fortunate that they put their son above each other.

The Carry Me Through singer said she’s lucky that Hurd and she still love each other and have the “highest respect” but despite it all, they could not make it in the real world. She said relationships are always going to be multifaceted.

Maren Morris on friendships fading post-divorce

Reflecting further, Morris shared that COVID and motherhood had a profound impact on her friendships and inner circle. The songwriter said as she grew older, people who were not aligned with her energetically began to fade away from her life.

The Grammy-winning musician said she felt pangs of loneliness as a new mom, which intensified due to the isolation of the pandemic. Looking on the bright side, she said new friends came along through her motherhood journey.

FAQs

Q: Is Maren Morris LGBTQ?

A: Maren Morris came out as bisexual on June 9, 2024.

Q: What does Maren Morris’s husband do?

A: Maren Morris’s ex-husband, Ryan Hurd, is a country music singer and songwriter.

Q: How rich is Maren Morris?

A: As of 2025, Maren Morris’s estimated net worth is around $8–10 million, largely from her music career, tours, endorsements, and songwriting credits.