One zodiac sign will be undergoing major relationship drama over the next 2 weeks — is it you?

Well, for one particular zodiac sign out there, things are being projected to explode pretty suddenly, when it comes to the domain of love and romance. And this is not just reserved for those with Sun placements in the zodiac — any major placement in your chart involving this zodiac has complete potential to boomerang the un-enviable effects into your currently serene life.

Between now and July 4, Astrologist and psychic, Evan Nathaniel Grim elaborates, how Venus will be catching up to Uranus at the final degree of Taurus. Now Venus and Uranus have lined up multiple times in Taurus over the last 6 years. The first time in the given timeframe (and in this Uranus cycle) was May 18, 2019. But, for the Astrology amateurs out there, transits in one zodiac sign don't necessarily have to impact that zodiac the hardest, good or bad.

So, *drumrolls* for the water sign actually carrying the weight of this transit — Scorpios!

The sombre sign, across it's Sun, rising, Venus and to quite some extent, Moon placements, isn't exactly unfamiliar with the themes of revolution, innovation, and sudden, unexpected change that Uranus brings with it. But even among this lineup, Scorpio risings will be the most impacted, predicts Evan. Uranus has been transiting their 7th house. Scorpio Venuses in particular, Evan recalls, have potentially been experiencing recurring patterns of disruption in relationships or/and money in the recent years due to the astrological opposition. Now...ultimately it's all about perspective (?)

Evan believes several Scorpio placements, could have, during this same time frame, "stumbled into their greatest relationship ever" — something that happened to them in a rather random chance encounter, such as a blind date. Additionally, Scorpio Venuses may have had some of their best years financially during this Uranus cycle, though it may have been erratic at times.

But what's the forecast, specifically for relationships?

Redefinition, predicts Evan. Thought you had a 'partner'? Maybe they don't think of themselves like that. Think of yourself as a staunch monogamist? You partner may just end up suggesting polyamory. This may also work the other way around. Someone you were completely okay dating casually, probably wants to hunker you down into full-throttle commitment. Honestly, the only prediction is, that expect the unexpected — and even beyond. Just know, that if you treat anything that comes toward you with YOUR authenticity, the long-term pay off will be worth it, though the next 2 weeks may feel agonising.

So, Scorpios, get set go!