Country star Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd after 5 years of marriage

Maren Morris has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Hurd, following five years of marriage, as reported by Page Six. Court documents reveal that Maren initiated the divorce of their marriage on October 2. Country music couple's sudden split: Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd.(ryanhurd/Instagram)(Instagram)

She cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing and is also requesting the court respect their prenuptial agreement, which includes her separate property.

Moreover, Maren is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes, and is pushing for the establishment of a permanent parenting plan. However, Ryan has not yet responded to the filing, according to the court clerk.

What adds to all the complexities of this divorce is its apparent abruptness, as Maren specified the date of separation as the same day she filed for divorce.

Just two weeks prior to this legal action, Ryan publicly praised Maren on social media when she announced her decision to step away from the country music scene due to what she described as the "toxic" nature of the industry.

In his post on September 20, Ryan declared his support for his wife and expressed his frustration with the online criticism she faced.

He emphasized her need for celebration rather than mere tolerance and her quest for a little sunshine amid the burdens of the music world.

However, Ryan has yet to address their separation on social media, and Maren has not issued a statement on the matter either.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd began their relationship in 2015, initially as friends. They got engaged in 2017 and were married less than a year later, in 2018. Their only child, Hayes, was born in March 2020.