Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner open up after reaching temporary custody agreement for their daughters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters, Willa (3) and Delphine (15 months), after a mediation process. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (File Photo/ AFP)

The former couple, who split in September after four years of marriage, issued a joint statement on Tuesday, saying that they have agreed to share custody of their children equally between the U.S. and the UK until early 2024.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” they said in the statement.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, an interim consent order outlined the custody arrangement for the next few weeks, following a mediation session from Oct. 4-7.

The order is valid until Jan. 7, and the parties are required to submit a status report letter by Dec. 23, indicating the progress of their mediation.

The mediation came after Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for wrongful retention, claiming that he was keeping their passports and preventing them from returning to England. The lawsuit demanded “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and alleged that the “wrongful retention” started on Sept. 20.

Jonas denied Turner’s allegations in a statement, saying that he thought they had agreed to work on a co-parenting plan. He also filed for divorce in Miami on Sept. 5, citing “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage.

The divorce filing stated that the couple had a prenup and asked for a parenting plan that allows for frequent and continuous contact with both parents.

Before reaching the temporary agreement, Turner and Jonas had to keep their children in New York, as per an interim consent order filed in New York and obtained by PEOPLE.

The order specified that Turner and Jonas were required to retain custody of their children within the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, encompassing New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.