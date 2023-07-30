Mark Zuckerberg attends Taylor Swift's concert in California, with wife and kids

Mark Zuckerberg took his family to attend Taylor Swift's concert during her Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California, on Friday night.

Mark Zuckerberg with his wife, Taylor Swift(Instagram/File)

The billionaire took to Instagram and shared pictures of his daughters enjoying at the event.

"Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg captioned the series of three photos.

In the first picture, Zuckerberg is seen smiling with his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan. While in the second picture, Chan is seen near two of their daughters who are watching the event from the balcony.

Third picture shows all the three daughters as facing the crowd. The picture also shows Zuckerberg's arm with a number of friendship bands on it.

Notably, the couple first met at a party at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity in 2003. They moved in together in September 2010 and got married in May 2012.

Last years, Zuckerberg and Chan celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. "10 years married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures," Zuckerberg wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, Swift will be performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from August 3-9. The ongoing Eras Tour is expected to surpass $1 billion in total gross revenue from the tour.

“Even in the overheated economics of the post-pandemic live industry, those are especially balmy figures. But there’s plenty of evidence that Swift is driving the economy beyond the stadiums she’s filling,” says Pollstar.

“Online research group QuestionPro has estimated that the U.S. leg of the tour will generate $5 billion in economic impact, which is “more than the gross domestic product of 50 countries,” according to the researchers.”

The "Enchanted" singer is also on track to surpass Madonna's record of doing the highest-grossing tour by a female artist of all time.