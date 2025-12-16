Miffed Raftaar chides college faculty for being ‘serious’ during performance; asks them to move so students can enjoy

Rapper Raftaar recently called out VIP culture during his performance at a college festival in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the rapper speaking at the event emerged on social media platforms. Raftaar performed at a college in Mumbai recently.

Raftaar criticises VIP culture

The singer was performing at the event when he became upset with the lukewarm reaction from the front row crowd, which was occupied by college faculty. He then asked the college faculty members to make a different seating arrangement for themselves, as he couldn't connect with the audience.

Raftaar has a message for his front-seat audience at college fest

The younger as well as energetic crowd of college students were standing behind the faculty members and at a distance from the stage. He said, “Problem yeh ho rahi hai ki energy na hum ek doosre mein transfer nahi kar pa rahe hai. Agle saal se meri faculty se request hai ki agar aapko aese baith ke pyaar se show dekhna hai toh side mein banaya kariye taki bacche log hamare sath enjoy karsake (The problem is we aren't able to transfer the energy to one another. I have a request for the faculty, if you want to sit and enjoy the show nicely, then make arrangements on one side so that the kids can enjoy with us).”

"Main bhi badhiya level ka artist hoon. Kal Abu Dhabi mein perform karke aaya hoon... Wahan angrez log bhi humse zyada excited hote hai. Aap pata nahi kyun itne serious hai (I'm a good artist. I performed in Abu Dhabi yesterday... There the fans are more excited than us. I don't know why you are so serious)," he added.

How students, fans reacted to Raftaar's ask

In the video, after Raftaar's speech, several faculty members were seen getting up from their seats, while some of them remained seated. The students were seen laughing and cheering at Raftaar's advice.

The video was shared with the caption, "Say No to VIP culture." A fan said, "Raftaar be like sirs, ma'ams side hojao (Raftaar be like sirs, ma'ams move aside)." "That's why I love artists, they come to do a show, not get scared of teachers," a comment read. A person wrote, "Spitting facts."

About Raftaar

Raftaar is known for songs such as Swag Mera Desi, All Black, Mantoiyat, Bandook Meri Laila, Dhaakad, Toh Dishes, Morni, Baawe, Shringaar, Phone Mila Ke and Whistle Baja 2.0, among many others.

He was a guest judge on two episodes of India's Got Latent in 2024. Raftaar was a judge in the fourth season of MTV Hustle. Earlier this year, he participated in the reality show The Traitors as a contestant. He was eliminated in the sixth episode.